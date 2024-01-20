Alec Baldwin faces new charges for Rust shooting incident

A jury in New Mexico brought the charges of involuntary manslaughter against Alec Baldwin

File Footage

Alec Baldwin is once again facing a new case related to the 2021 fatal shooting at the set of movie Rust.



On Friday, a grand injury in New Mexico brought the charges of involuntary manslaughter against the 65 year-old actor-producer.

The case dates back to the time when Alec was aiming a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins for rehearsal during the movie’s filming in October 2021 and it went off, killing her and injuring director Joel Souza.

At the time, he insisted that he did not pull the trigger, but instead pulled back the gun's hammer before it fired.

In April 2023, special prosecutors threw out Alec’s involuntary manslaughter allegation, claiming that forensic testing was necessary because the gun may have been altered before the incident and malfunctioned.

However, the prosecutors were planning to re-submit the accusations in August 2023 as they waited for the results on the weapon's examination.

“We look forward to our day in court,” Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, defense attorneys for Baldwin, said in an email on Friday.

The judges have placed Alec and his co-producers' civil proceedings, which include claims for financial recompense from the Rust team, on hold while the criminal case is still pending.