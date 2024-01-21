Anthony Hopkins says his initial response to the script of 'The Silence of the Lamb' was 'great'

Anthony Hopkins recalls first reaction to 'The Silence of the Lambs'

Anthony Hopkins revealed he instantly liked The Silence of the Lamb script when it was offered to him.



During an interview with PEOPLE, the Oscar winner shared that his manager forwarded him the script while he was working on a play in London.

"He said, 'I want you to read this.' I said, 'Is it an offer?' He said, "It's a film with Jodie Foster called The Silence of the Lambs," the British star recalled.

He added the name of the film almost took him in a wrong direction about its plotline.

"I thought it was a children's story," the 86-year-old actor continued. "So I opened it. I sat in the dressing room in the theatre, and I read through the first scene of Lecter."

Recounting further, Anthony said, 'Is this an offer?' He said, 'I'm not sure.' I said, 'I'm not going to read anymore because this is one of the best parts I've ever read.'"