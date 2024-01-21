Zayn Malik updates fans on foot injury from Paris Fashion Week

Sunday, January 21, 2024
Zayn Malik has just offered fans a rare update on his health, shortly after it was revealed that his foot got run over in Paris, during Fashion Week.
Even a video of the apparent incident was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).
It showed the singer being ushered on the street, by his team of body guards, and also featured a candid look into
The singer weighed in on everything during one of his most recent updates on Instagram.
This update featured a shoutout to Kenzo after Fashion Week and read, “@kenzo @nigo Thanks for a great show. My foot is fine!! Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes.”
There was also a collection of three images, the first being a selfie, the second a snap from the fashion show, and third an image of his shoe which has tire marks.