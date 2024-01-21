 
Sunday, January 21, 2024
William Blythe Haynes

Zayn Malik updates fans on foot injury from Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Malik has just offered fans an update on his foot injury during Paris Fashion Week

William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Zayn Malik updates fans on foot injury from Paris Fashion Week

Zayn Malik has just offered fans a rare update on his health, shortly after it was revealed that his foot got run over in Paris, during Fashion Week.

Even a video of the apparent incident was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).

It showed the singer being ushered on the street, by his team of body guards, and also featured a candid look into 

The singer weighed in on everything during one of his most recent updates on Instagram.

This update featured a shoutout to Kenzo after Fashion Week and read, “@kenzo @nigo Thanks for a great show. My foot is fine!! Thanks to my incredibly well made shoes.”

There was also a collection of three images, the first being a selfie, the second a snap from the fashion show, and third an image of his shoe which has tire marks.

Check it out Below: 



