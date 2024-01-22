Shakira and her ex-partner Gerard Pique have reportedly joined hands for the safety of their two children

Photo: Shakira reunites with Gerard Pique for the security of sons

Shakira and her ex-partner Gerard Pique are reportedly taking new measures to protect their two children from an alleged stalker.

Earlier in the month, the Columbian songstress reportedly took a sigh of relief after putting her stalker, Daniel John Valtier, behind bars.

The stalker who claimed to be Shakira’s husband was detained outside her house in Miami Beach by security officials, reported Billboard.

Now, new reports have emerged on the internet that claim that the La La La singer has joined hands with the footballer, Gerard Pique, for the security of their kids.

According to the latest report of Nation World News, the former couple is worried that the stalker might get released soon by paying the bail amount.

An insider close to the pair dished, “The problem is not over, because he is in prison, but the trial has not yet taken place and he has a bail of 150,000 euros, of which he must pay only 10 percent,” as per the findings of the Spanish publication, Vamos a Ver.

Therefore, the 46-year-old songstress has reportedly asked concerned authorities to put her house in Miami under 24/7 surveillance.

In addition to this, the solution of either increasing the number of security guards or selling the house permanently has also been proposed by the pair.

For those unversed, Shakira shares two sons, Sasha and Milan, with ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique.