 
menu
Sunday, January 21, 2024
By
Mason Hughes

Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird' Barbie cameo: ‘Would have been nice'

Saoirse Ronan talks about her almost played ‘Barbie’ role, which she had to be skipped

By
Mason Hughes

Sunday, January 21, 2024

Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird’ Barbie cameo: ‘That would have been nice’
Saoirse Ronan chats about her ‘Weird’ Barbie cameo: ‘That would have been nice’ 

The Irish actress, Saoirse Ronan reveals during a chat with Variety that she was offered a cameo role in Barbie.

The cameo news was first revealed by her Lady Bird co-star, Timothée Chalamet, who revealed that he was 'supposed to be in Barbie’ but couldn’t pursue it due to the same reason; scheduling conflict.

Variety asked The Bronx, New York native if she remembered her role, to which she replied, "I don’t know what he was going to be, but I was definitely going to be a Weird Barbie."

The actress also added, 'I would have been with Kate McKinnon, so that would have been nice. I had a scene but didn’t ever get to do it, and it wasn’t in the movie."

Ronan, 29, who had previously worked with the Barbie director, Greta Gerwig, shared some more details about the scene she was asked to play, ‘I can’t even remember now, but it was weird.’ she commented.

The Little Women star also mentioned, ‘I think I’d be the strange girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and wouldn’t look at anyone.’

As Timothée Chalamet disclosed during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, that he and Ronan "would’ve been one of the rejected Kens and Barbies", it seems like Saoirse was supposed to play the rejected ‘Barbie doll and Tanner’ set. 

Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Julia Roberts sheds light on a hidden aspect of her career
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Man responsible for stealing Dorothy's ruby red slipper from Wizard of Oz revealed
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Royal Family hit with new cancer crisis after King Charles, Kate Middleton
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Prince Harry 'veiled' attacks on Kate have made Prince William bitter
Jacob Elordi leaves fans hysterical amid hosting debut: Watch video
Jacob Elordi leaves fans hysterical amid hosting debut: Watch
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett still consider themselves ‘a force in Hollywood'
Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview
Documentary on Anthony Hopkins' life to include Jodie Foster interview
Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics
Olivia Jade Giannulli, Jacob Elordi attend ‘SNL' afterparty together: See pics
Jacob Elordi woos Chloe Fineman in SNL's hilarious ‘The Bachelor' spoof video
Jacob Elordi woos Chloe Fineman in SNL's hilarious ‘The Bachelor' spoof
'The Office's chaotic Jan Levinson addresses reboot rumors
'The Office's chaotic Jan Levinson addresses reboot rumors
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is ‘a world away' from beau Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn is ‘a world away' from beau Travis Kelce