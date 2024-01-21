Prince Harry blasted for ‘phoney' speech amid family's health issues

Prince Harry is being slammed by for not taking King Charles and Princess Kate's health issues into account when giving his speech

Prince Harry is being slammed by for not taking King Charles and Princess Kate's health issues into account when giving his speech

Prince Harry is being called out for his recent speech at the “Living Legends of Aviation” ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex accepted the honor for his service in Afghanistan.

"I am proud to be recognised among such a dynamic and inspiring group of individuals,” he began in his speech.

He continued: "For me, flying has been a transcendent experience, a close encounter with magic, an invitation to both protect freedom... and to feel free - and, funny enough, an opportunity to ground oneself, without actually being grounded.”

The prince continued reflecting on his journey in aviation, saying, "I found my flight training - which was over the course of three years - to be one of life's greatest lessons. In this lesson, it triggered a vast array of feelings. I remember the anticipation before my first solo flight in a Firefly. The disbelief that my instructor would dare to have the confidence in sending me up by myself. I remember feeling surprised and relieved when I returned to terra firma in one piece."

The Duke of Sussex concluded: "Throughout each flight during my military career, the one constant was always trust. Trust in the aircraft, trust in my fellow comrades, trust in my many mentors, and above all else: trust in myself. Thank you again for this incredible honour."

Now, he’s being slammed by royal expert Angela Levin for not mentioning his King Charles and Princess Kate as they’re going through treatments.

She claimed the prince wanted to "prove" that he is "doing well.” She added: “He was cracking jokes the whole time and it seemed phoney."

She told The Sun that the Duke "could have been more serious and said he’s thinking of them.”