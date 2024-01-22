John Travolta was ‘thrilled' and ‘beaming' at Prince Harry's aviation honor

John Travolta reportedly couldn't stop beaming as he handed Prince Harry his aviation award

John Travolta couldn't contain his happiness at awarding Prince Harry the Living Legend of Aviation award.

A senior member of the LLOA has revealed what the atmosphere was like at the award ceremony in Los Angeles.

He said: "John was absolutely thrilled with how the evening went and loved having Harry attend and collect his award. He could not stop beaming throughout the ceremony. It clearly meant so much for him."

"There was a huge sense of respect for Harry and what he has done with the military and support of the services too. The audience have a close connection to those who have served their country so that added to the sense it was Harry's night," he added.

The LLOA member also noted how Travolta and Harry were "very touching and very sweet because we all remember how gorgeous the dance was of John and Princess Diana."

The Grease star famously danced with Princess Diana in 1985.

"And now Princess Diana's son is getting an award from John. It was the cutest, most touching moment and it's a moment of history and I love it," he gushed.

Prince Harry was honored at the ceremony for his service in Afghanistan, where he served as an Apache helicopter pilot.