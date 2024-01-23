Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Hemming-Willis, gives fans insights into their best times by sharing videos on the internet

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming-Willis shares lovely throwback clip

As Bruce Wills is battling dementia, his wife, Emma Hemming-Willis, posted a sweet throwback video on social media.



In the video, the Die Hard star family was present, as - in the footage - showed on their previous vacations.

The footage highlighted the family's best times, with the 45-year-old captioning the post, "When I was a little girl, all I ever dreamed of was to fall in love with the man of my dreams, the white picket fence, having a family and to know what unconditional love feels like."

Emma Hemming Willis/Instagram

She added, "The moral is, be careful what you wish for cause you just might get it."

In the meantime, Bruce's ex-wife Demi Moore has reportedly joined hands with Emma to help the actor in his hard times and look after the family.

Sources told Us Weekly that the Ghost star's “famous organizing skills” complement Emma’s calm demeanor.

However, the insider added, "Sadly, there’s this ticking clock connected to Bruce’s condition."

Noting, “But the whole family treasures their time together, and Demi is the facilitator of that.”