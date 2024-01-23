 
Selena Gomez reflects on changes in her body throughout career

Selena Gomez has been candid about the scrutiny she has received around her changing body

Selena Gomez is reflecting on the changes in her body throughout the years.

Selena took to Instagram to share two photos of herself, years apart. Sharing her thoughts on a photo of her from 2013 in a bikini, she wrote: “Today I realized I will never look like this again…”

The other photo the Singe Soon crooner shared was from her vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last year. “I’m not perfect, but I am proud to be who I am… Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me,” she captioned the photo, in which she sported a high-waisted bikini.

Selena has previously opened up about facing scrutiny about her body after her surgery and lupus diagnosis. She recalled a magazine fitting she went through when she was 24, where she couldn’t fit in any of their sample sizes. The fitting made the 31-year-old singer realize she no longer had “a teenager’s body.”

In an interview with Fast Company, she said, “None of the sample sizes were fitting, and that would make me feel embarrassed. Although how unrealistic is it to expect a normal woman’s body not to change?”

“Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I’d see on Instagram. ‘Wow, I wish my body looked like that,’” she added. 

