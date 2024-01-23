 
Tuesday, January 23, 2024
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Dakota Johnson slams back at criticism over ‘14 hours of sleep’, says ‘I'm not a monster’ 

Dakota Johnson has finally shed some light on past claims by The Wall Street Journal that ‘she likes to sleep for 14 hours a night’.

She weighed in on everything while appearing on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

There the 34-year-old actress was teased by the host on her previous assertion.

She responded to it by saying, "I didn't even say that like that."

‘I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours. But I don't like demand it. I'm not a monster,’ she stated with laughter.

After Fallon highlighted how other mainstream media embraced this story causing a stir and initiating debates over optimal time for sleep, Dakota made a quippy remark, and said "Why is sleep bad? Like, why? Leave me alone," she laughed 'I'm just asleep’

Fallon, 49, then agreed and said getting 14 hours of sleep would be ‘fantastic’ and "I would love that" he even added.

"I don't have to take anything to sleep like that either, I can just sleep like that," expressed the Fifty Shades of Grey star. The Austin, Texas native then proceeded with a joke, "I think if I took like an Ambien, I think I'd wake up next year."

For those unversed, the American actress was on the NBC show to promote her upcoming superhero movie Madame Web, where she plays Cassandra Web (Madame Web). 

The movie also features other famed stars such as Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim, and Adam Scott. 

