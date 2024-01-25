 
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky meet French President Emmanuel Macron: See pics

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, January 25, 2024

Rihanna and her baby-daddy A$AP Rocky had a big meet-up with French President Emmanuel Macron during their trip to Paris.

The pair dressed up with their signature flare to see the president at his official residence, Élysée Palace, on Wednesday.

Rihanna rocked an oversized black leather jacket, underneath which she wore a black dress. The Umbrella singer completed her look with a small black clutch and gold jewelry.

As for her beau Rocky, he looked suave in a layered outfit. The 35-year-old wore a button up shirt underneath a sweater with a diamanté neckline and covered it up with a black suit.

It’s not clear why the singers met with the French president this time, but Rihanna has previously met him several times. In 2017, she reached out to him on social media and then met him to discuss the country’s efforts to fund education.

In 2018, the Grammy winner met him again to raise funds for education in developing countries.

This comes after Rihanna had a fangirl moment with actress Natalie Portman at Monday’s Christian Dior fashion show.

“You are one of the hottest bitches in Hollywood forever,” Rihanna told the Thor star, adding that she’s a fan of hers.

Rihanna added: “You do the most innocent look and I’m like, ‘Ah!’”

