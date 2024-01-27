Prince William shows love for Princess Kate as he visits her everyday

Prince William has reportedly been taking on more responsibilities and visiting Princess Kate everyday

Prince William has reportedly visited his wife Princess Kate in the hospital everyday since her abdominal surgery on January 16.

The Prince of Wales is said to have minimized his royal duties as Kate Middleton recovers in the hospital. William has also taken on more responsibilities towards their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge is taking help from the kids’ trusted nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. Kate’s parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, are also pitching in, per The Sun. The couple took the kids in over the weekend at their home in Berkshire.

Meanwhile, George, Charlotte, and Louis haven’t visited their mom at the London clinic where she’s set to remain for a total of 14 days.

Royal aides spilled to The Times that Princess Kate intends to continue at least one of her projects even as she recovers, that project being around children’s early development.

"Her passion for the early years is clear, there will be a huge continuation of that campaign, and she will be keen to be out continuing that conversation with the nation as soon as possible," a royal aide shared.