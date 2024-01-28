 
Daisy Ridley reveals J.J Abrams honest advice about 'Star Wars'

Daisy Ridley says J.J. Adams dawned upon her the significance of joining the 'Star Wars' franchise

Star Wars is one of the biggest franchises, and when Daisy Ridley came onboard - the director, J.J. Abrams - lent a piece of advice to the actress.

Shedding light on the wise words in the interview with Inverse, the Force Awakens star said, "This not a role in a movie," noting, "This is a religion for people. It changes things on a level that is inconceivable."

Explaining the fame and recognition she received after the breakthrough role, Daisy said, "For friends and family, or any people who see something in a slightly different way than you do, there's this projection of you, and you in that world, and how it feels to do this and that."

Adding, "And you're like, 'Well, actually, I'm just a human being, separate from that.' It's quite this wrestle of the reality and the fantasy that's often projected onto you."

