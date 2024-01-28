Gwen Stefani's son didn't know she was in No Doubt: ‘It was so weird'

Gwen Stefani's younger fans usually don't know about her early years of fame with her rock band No Doubt

Gwen Stefani's younger fans usually don't know about her early years of fame with her rock band No Doubt

As Gwen Stefani gears up to reunite with her band No Doubt for the annual Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival in April, she also has to bring her children up to speed on her years in the famous band.

Stefani recently shared that her son Apollo, nine, doesn’t know that she was in a band with three men. The singer had to explain her early years of fame to her youngest child.

“I had to literally lay in bed with Apollo and he's like, ‘But mom, what is Coachella? Everyone's saying it. What is this? It sounds like it's a big deal.’ So we had to watch the Don't Speak video, and he's like, ‘But wait, which one was your boyfriend?’ It was so weird and so funny. I literally had to tell him each band member,” Stefani explained.

“That's how much time's gone by because he's going to be 10! It's just another miracle and a blessing. And it was surreal for me. I feel like we're in the future and lightning just struck and [No Doubt] is like, ‘Here we are!’”

No Doubt first found fame wen they released their self-titled debut album in 1992, which was followed by five more studio albums that were immensely successful.

The group then entered a hiatus, which paved the way for Gwen Stefani to make her own music. She made a name for herself with her solo album Love. Angel. Music. Baby (2004) and went on to build a fruitful career.