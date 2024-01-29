Gisele Bundchen split from Tom Brady in 2022 after 13 years of marriage

Photo: Gisele Bundchen struck with a major tragedy after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly hit by a major life loss after a divorce from Tom Brady.

According to the latest findings of The Sun, the mother of the Brazilian model, Nonnenmacher, died in a hospital on Sunday.

The primary cause of death was disclosed to be cancer, but further details have not been released yet.



Gisele's mother reportedly gave birth to five of her sisters including her twin, Patricia.

This comes after the 43-year-old fashion mogul recalled an interesting memory about her mother’s 'smart' meal-planning strategies, who used to be a bank-teller.

Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar, the ex-wife of Tom Brady recounted, “If we had barbecue on Sundays, all the rest of the meat would go to arroz carreteiro on Mondays, which was just rice and meat mixed with some onions and tomatoes.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the star shared how watching her parents suffer from detrimental health issues had urged her to adopt healthy eating habits.

Gisele addressed in the conversation, “I want to live the longest feeling the best that I can, but for me to achieve this, I have to make decisions today.”

“You can have all the money in the world. If you don’t have your health, it’s not possible to buy it back,” she remarked in conclusion.