Jeremy Renner says he is unsure if he is looking forward to the 'Mayor of Kingstown' shoot after snowplow accident

Jeremy Renner 'confused' about career after snowplow accident?

After breaking 30 bones in a snowplow accident, Jeremy Renner seemingly faces mixed feelings about fully returning to the acting career, especially when it comes to resuming shooting on the Mayor of Kingstown season 3.



In a candid interview with People, the Marvel star shared ambivalent thoughts about the Paramount+ project.

"I don't know if I'm looking forward to it, "he noted. "I try to just do everything kind of step by step here. That's one foot in front of the other. Then you're walking."

The Mission Impossible star continued, "I think I'm excited when I'm there and I get in a rhythm there. I'm excited about the character and, of course, all the people involved and all that in the storyline, but for me, I'm just tentative of confidence in work."

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old added the series consumed too much time, revealing the shooting spanned between 14 and 18-hour work days "in the freezing cold outside in Pittsburgh."

Besides the "arduous" filming, Jeremy also shared he is not fully recovered and is "scared of slipping and falling" since he doesn't have all his "lower body strength" back at its previous level.

