Jason Sudeikis reportedly started a new love story with model Elsie Hewit

Jason Sudeikis begins 2024 on high note?

It appears Jason Sudeikis is walking into a new relationship with the model Elsie Hewit, whom he has - per reports - been dating for three months.



Reports suggest a common friend introduced the duo. Soon, the Ted Lasso star reportedly grew close to her.

“He thinks Elsie’s gorgeous and she makes him laugh and gives him what he needs right now, which is a little fun and amusement,” the tipster tattled.

Having experienced a court battle over child custody with ex-Olivia Wilde, Jason reportedly is not looking for a serious commitment.

“But Elsie isn’t into anything too serious either. She’s easygoing and knows the cool places in L.A. and Jason’s happy to tag along.”

The sources told Ok! Magazine, “They see each other when they can,” the insider said of the brunette beauty.”