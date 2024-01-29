Kanye West's new plan to 'trap' Bianca Censori caused jittery in her friends' circle

Kanye West imposes another 'ban' on Bianca Censori

Earlier, Kanye West was accused of dominating his wife, Bianca Censori. Now, a new report claimed he wanted to shoot up the restrictions further: banning her from using social media.



Reports suggest the Power hitmaker used the rationale to shield her from negative comments on the internet.

"Bianca has always had social media and she was active on it – until she married Kanye," a knowledgeable source raised alarm.

The insider continued, "He doesn't want her to have it because he thinks that it will hurt her if she had to read the nasty things that people say."

Giving insight into alleged Kanye's manipulation, the tipster tattled to Daily Mail, "He convinced her that, since she is a star now, she has to remain a mystery and it is creepy to those who know her as it feels like another form of control."

But, the Yeezy designer pals feared the controversial rapper was notching up the isolation of their friend.

"He is pushing her nakedness all over his own [account] so that he can control her narrative. It is disturbing, and by shutting her off from the world he is causing her to become more and more isolated," a source close to the Melbourne native said.

Likewise, Bianca's friends are shocked to witness the subservient attitude of a rather assertive woman.

"This strong Bianca that was not going to deal with his **** anymore has seemingly vanished once again."

Noting, "She is wearing what he wants, going where he wants and doing what he wants because she really has no other choice."

"She went from being his designer to his wife, which is unfortunately, not a paid position. She's trapped."

In the meantime, Kanye was previously accused of controlling Bianca's diet and placed a prohibition on her speaking.