Prince Harry's lowering the bar ‘more than before' after King Charles' surgery

Prince Harry has come under fire for lowering the bar even further after King Charles’ surgery

This has been brought to light by opinion contributors Mark Toth and Jonathan Sweet.

They weighed in on everything in a piece for The Hill.

In it, they addressed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s movie premiere appearance and said, “Harry is always going to be a problem.”

“His brash declaration on the red carpet that he ‘had to be here’ in Jamaica is sufficiently indicative of that,” they also added.

This also posed several questions and caused fans to wonder “Did he really, when his father is facing a medical procedure? When his sister-in-law is recuperating from serious surgery?”

Because “short of a directive from Buckingham Palace to represent the monarchy at the event, the ‘premiere crashers’ have once again lowered the bar.”

“Yes, Harry and Meghan had to be there. It was too tempting an opportunity to seize the stage from Charles and William,” they even added before concluding.