Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Taylor Swift old connection with Travis Kelce's coach revealed

After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance emerged, the Kansas City Chiefs were in the spotlight. Now, the team's coach, Andy Reid, revealed he knew the global star way before the NFL's quarterback started dating her.

Sharing the details on Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray's podcast, the 65-year-old revealed the Grammy winner family were an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. 

He added that he was part of the team's coaching staff back then -- that's where the familiarity began.

"I knew her from Philadelphia… Her dad played at Delaware and was a big football fan and good guy, so I'd met him there and her."

Recalling Travis' reaction to the link, Andy cheekily shared, "That was the last thing Trav wanted to hear — that I knew her before him. She told him, 'I know your coach,' and he went, 'Oh, gosh, come on.'"

The Chiefs coach likewise addressed speculations about whether the pair's romance frenzy affects the team's bond.

"She's a good girl and I'm happy for Trav, and there has been no distraction that way at all. Travis handled it right, she's handled it right, and we just move forward. It hasn't been a problem at all."

