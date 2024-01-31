Robert Downey Jr. dishes details about his morning routine after getting nominated for the 'Oscars' a third time

Photo: Robert Dowey Jr. unveils his surprising morning habit

Robert Downey Jr, who is popular for playing the role of Ironman, revealed his go-to drink in order to get up every morning.

Promoting his newly launched coffee brand, the Avengers: Endgame alum revealed to People magazine that a mug of hot coffee held an indispensable value in his morning routine.

“I roll out of bed, I hit my knees. I have one of several prayers, usually of gratitude or just being like, ‘Please let me stay out of my way’ and then I roll downstairs for coffee,” the 58-year-old star confessed.

Touching on his struggles with substance abuse and his journey to sobriety, Robert also expressed, “I credit coffee, in part, for my sanity.”

Later in the confessional, the Oppenheimer hitmaker recalled his early school days and said, “To me, it is family," before noting, "It is home. I associate that morning coffee with my mom, getting ready to drive me to school.”

“You want to talk about ‘mother's little helper’ back in the '60s and '70s, it's the unsung hero of proper parenting,” the three times Oscar-nominated actor declared before signing off from the conversation.