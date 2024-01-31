 
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Samuel Moore

Robert Downey Jr. recounts a sweet childhood memory after Oscars earn

Robert Downey Jr. opens up about his early school days and his love for the hot beverage, coffee

Samuel Moore

Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Oppenheimer star, Robert Downey Jr. revealed why coffee is so important to him.

As fans will know, the 58-year-old star has recently launched a whole new coffee brand by the name, of Happy.

Speaking to People magazine, Robert took a trip down memory lane and revealed why he loves coffee.

“To me, it is family," the actor, who has been nominated for this year's Oscars, remarked.

The Sherlock Holmes alum then doubled down on the value of a hot coffee mug in his life by saying, "It is home. I associate that morning coffee with my mom, getting ready to drive me to school.”

“You want to talk about ‘mother's little helper’ back in the '60s and '70s, it's the unsung hero of proper parenting,” the acting sensation gushed.

Elsewhere in the confessional, Robert reportedly branded himself as a coffee enthusiast and declared, “Honestly, I love it so much that I'm agnostic about whether it's low-end stuff that you're getting at a truck stop or now these almost comically complicated and highfalutin blends.”

Even before concluding Robert addressed his newest brand’s purposed by saying, “I don't want to overcomplicate this. I want to feel like I'm making coffee that ticks all the boxes for everybody.”

