Gisele Bundchen leaves fans teary-eyed in emotional tribute to late mother

Gisele Bundchen's mother met her demise at age 75, was in a Brazilian hospital on Sunday

Photo: Gisele Bündchen leaves fans teary-eyed in emotional tribute to late mother

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly grieving the loss of her dearest mother.

On Tuesday, the ex-wife of Tom Brady took to Instagram and penned an emotional post, which left fans teary-eyed.

Referring to her deeply loved mother, Gisele began by saying, “It hurts to know that I won’t be able to hug you anymore, but I know that you will always be watching over us.”

The Brazilian model continued to call her mother “an angel on earth” and expressed her appreciation for “always helping everyone around” her.



“I am so grateful to be your daughter and to have learned from you,” she observed.

Gisele went on to address, “Thank you for being the best role model of love, strength, compassion, courage, and grace. I will forever cherish the beautiful memories we shared and will live by the values you taught me. You will live forever through the many lives that you touched.”

Quoting the new rendezvous for the mother-daughter duo, the 42-year-old fashion mogul concluded, “Thank you for giving me five best friends for life. Your love will always guide us. I will see you in my dreams.”

For those unversed, the mother of the Brazilian model, Nonnenmacher, died in a hospital on Sunday after battling cancer for several years.