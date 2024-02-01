Julia Roberts sends love to husband: ‘Happy Birthday to this amazing man' 

Julia Roberts celebrates her husband, Daniel Moder’s 55th Birthday, and has shared a sweet message with an Instagram post

The Award winning actress, Julia Roberts wishes husband, Daniel Moder a Happy Birthday with a sweet message and an adorable Instagram post.

The Notting Hill film star, aged 56, shared an adorable Instagram post on Wednesday in honor of her husband, Daniel Moder’s 55th Birthday.

The birthday post features a closeup picture of herself with her husband and in it, the couple looked at each other with smiles.

“Happy Birthday to this amazing man who lights up our world.” the acclaimed actress captioned the picture to say.

For those unversed, Moder, a successful cinematographer, has been married to Julia Roberts for over 20 years and shares three children, Henry and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus. The couple met on the set of the 2001 film The Mexican and later tied the knot on July 4, 2002, in a private ceremony. The beloved actress also shared an Instagram post in 2023 to commemorate their 21st anniversary together.



Over the years, the couple has maintained a low-profile family life to ‘protect’ the kids and enjoy a peaceful time free from intruders, as told by Roberts to USA Today in 2013.

But despite their bid for a more private life, the duo displays deep affection for each other during occasional public events and date nights.