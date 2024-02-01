Denis Villeneuve says he is down to direct the final movie 'Dune Messiah' in the franchise

Denis Villeneuve confirms his future in 'Dune' franchise

Warner Bros. has been tight-lipped about whether the Dune trilogy would happen. But, director Denis Villeneuve confidently confirmed the third installment - if it happened - would be his last film in the sci-fi franchise.



During an interview with Time Magazine, the award-winning filmmaker said, "'Dune Messiah' should be the last 'Dune' movie for me."

Denis previously teased the work on the Dune Messiah script is ongoing. "The screenplay is almost finished but it is not finished. It will take a little time … There's a dream of making a third movie … it would make absolute sense to me."

Similarly, Zenadaya was down to return to the franchise when she was asked about reprising Chani's character.

"Would we be down? I mean, of course," she told Fandango. "Any time Denis calls, it's a yes from me. I'm excited to see what happens. I started [reading] 'Messiah' and I was like, 'Woah, I'm only shooting the first movie. Let me just go back to the first one.'

"It's so much to take in, but there's no better hands with better care and love for it than Denis," she added.

Dune: Part Two will hit the theaters on March 1.