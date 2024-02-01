Reports suggest Adele could add more dates to her tour of Europe

Adele packs big surprise for European fans ahead of tour?

After seven years, Adele is touring Europe, and reports suggest if the initial shows are a houseful — the Grammy winner could extend the leg.



"Adele has always wanted to bring her Las Vegas residency closer to home and her gigs in Munich are a great place to start," a mole squealed about the British singer's wish.

The insider described the Hello crooner's outstanding success of Las Vegas residency, "Her shows in Vegas were absolutely massive for Adele and it's helped her fall in love with singing live all over again."

"The set-up suits her perfectly and she loves going out on stage at Caesars Palace to perform," the source told The US Sun.

The tipster tattled, giving an overview of the announced dates, "At the moment she has released four dates at the Munich Masse, where she will play on a gigantic, purpose-built stage with a capacity of 80,000 fans a night."

"If it sells out, which they're sure it will, it means 320,000 people will be able to see her."

The bird chirped, suggesting the possibility of adding extra dates, "As with all major gigs, there is always a chance she could tack on extra dates if the demand is huge."

"And given the record numbers of people registering for tickets, it certainly seems to be going that way.

In the meantime, Adele is set to make European fans swoon on 2, 3, 9, and 10.



