Meghan Markle makes first statement since King Charles’ enlarged prostate surgery

Meghan Markle has just released a brand new video focusing on cyberbullying, after King Charles’ scheduled prostate surgery.

The Duchess’ video also featured her husband Prince Harry, and an ‘urgent’ campaign message to reduce harmful social media content available to tiny tykes.

The video message began with a metaphor by Meghan who asked, “When the car was first invented, there wasn't a seatbelt. And what happened? People started to get hurt, people started to die. So you started to change the car.”

To this Prince Harry responds by saying, “We need to get out of this idea that young kids, there's something wrong with them. No, it's the world that we're allowing to be created around them. Please stop sending children content that you wouldn't want your own children to see."

A statement about the same has also been shared to the website and it reads, “We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing.”

The Duke and Duchess also went on to say, “Over the past few years, we have spent time with many of these families, listening to their heartache and their hopes for the urgent change that is needed in the online space.”

This comes given the fact that not even “The best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe from these platforms. As one of the fathers shared with us: ‘If love could have saved them, all of our children would still be here’.”

All in all, “This is not the time to pass the buck of responsibility. It’s the time to make necessary change at the source to keep our children safe,” the duo concluded by saying.