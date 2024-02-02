 
Friday, February 02, 2024
Melanie Walker

Britney Spears claps back at Justin Timberlake's recent jab?

Justin Timberlake seemingly took a dig at Britney Spears during his recent concert in New York

Melanie Walker

Friday, February 02, 2024

Britney Spears seemingly reacted to Justin Timberlake’s viral concert video where he took a slight dig at his ex-girlfriend.

On Wednesday night, the 43 year-old singer took to the New York stage before singing his famous breakup anthem Cry Me a River and said: “I'd like to take this opportunity to apologise, to absolutely f***ing nobody.”

His comment came after Britney claimed that he wrote the song after their breakup in 2002.

Reacting to the recent jab, the Toxic crooner took to her Instagram account on Thursday and wrote: “Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!”

Justin’s dig comes after Britney recently apologised to him for writing about their relationship in her memoir The Woman In Me as she went on to praise his new single Selfish.

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry,” she had penned. 

