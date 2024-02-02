Prince Harry told to be 'careful', will 'regret' grudges with Kate, Prince William

Prince Harry will face consequences of attacks on Kate Middleton and Prince William

Prince Harry will seemingly come to regret his attacks on Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, who spoke about Prince William’s judging criteria when selecting a wife, shared in memoir ‘Spare,’ how is the decision impotent for most people

He said: "I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with."

Speaking about Harry’ accusations, former Royal butler Paul Burrell admits there will be feelings of regret in the future.

He notes: "I think he will come to regret these comments. He has to be careful about attacking the Royal Family. We adore our Royals in this country and Meghan and Harry have forgotten their only USP is being royal, so why are they trying to destroy the institution? It doesn’t make sense. But I think the royal family are stronger than people think they are, and they are much stronger together."

Speaking further for Slingo, Paul added: "I understand why they are upset because Kate went to great lengths to find out if a royal life was for her and it caused her issues, but they both worked it out and she committed herself to a life of public service. This wasn’t a case of fitting the mould: it’s a case of finding the right person to do the job."