Taylor Swift beats Kim Kardashian in popularity contest

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are two titans in Hollywood. But the former trumped the latter as the most influential celebrity in shaping trends in the makeup category.



New research by mobile-focused games innovator Slingo covering 300 celebrities from different walks of life suggested the Grammy winner remained at the top to influence makeup routines with over 22,000 searches on Google after the SKIMS founder scored only 18,200.

Surprisingly, the fashion mogul Kylie Jenner failed to reach the first spot as she bagged 21,200 searches.

Meanwhile, the supermodel Kendall Jenner came in last with 6,000 plus searches.

It comes after the duo's apparent long-running feud. In one such instance, eagle-eyed fans previously spotted bad blood still ongoing between the pair as they claimed Taylor slammed Kim in the track Vigilante ****.

"She needed a cold hard proof so I give her some. She had the envelope. Where'd you think she got it from?" she crooned.

"Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride. Picture me, thick as thieves with your ex-wife."