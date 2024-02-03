 
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry accused of being 'florid, banal, breathy, reeking of opportunism'

Prince Harry’s bid to constantly ‘parade around his empathy’ has been put on blast

William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry accused of being ‘florid, banal, breathy, reeking of opportunism'

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for trying to link to a topical issue to “parade their empathy.”

This has been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Quentin Letts.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

The expert began everything by highlighting the couple’s thought processes and claimed, “Such announcements have become a regular part of the Sussexes’ modus operandi, linking them to a topical issue on which they can parade their empathy.”

“Their statement, not for the first time, was peppered with American emotionalism, tear-stained platitude mixed with a certain self-serving preachiness.”

Read More: Piers Morgan shocks fans with support for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

All on all, the author branded the entire speech and the couple’s standing as being “Florid, banal, breathy, reeking of opportunism,” as well as “an art form the exiled royals are fast making their own.”

For those unversed with the official statement itself, it touched on cybersecurity for teens and the video portion featured Prince Harry himself by saying, “We need to get out of this idea that young kids, there's something wrong with them.”

“No, it's the world that we're allowing to be created around them. Please stop sending children content that you wouldn't want your own children to see.”

