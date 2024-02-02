Piers Morgan is a major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Piers Morgan shocks fans with support for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has apparently showed his support to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry following their latest statement on protecting children online.



The outspoken journalist has reportedly shocked the fans with his views by agreeing with Meghan and Prince Harry on this important issue, according to Daily Express UK.

Morgan shared the same sentiments on his current program Uncensored after the California-based royal couple posted a joint statement regarding protecting children online.

Piers Morgan, who is a major critic of Meghan and Harry said, “Tech giants are being grilled over their deadly failure to protect children - if they can censor opinions they don’t like, why can’t they keep vulnerable users safe?”

He further said, "Meta makes 100 billion dollars a year, profit. It’s time to invest less of it in sanitising opinions and more on keeping children safe."

The presenter further said: “Yesterday the heads of tech giants, including Meta, TikTok, Snapchat and X appeared in Congress to face questions over serious harm their products are causing to children.”

Earlier, Meghan and Harry also spoke at the bi-partisan hearing on online child safety held by the US Senate Judiciary Committee.

They also shared a joint statement on their Archewell foundation’s website.

Meghan and Harry’s statement reads: “We applaud the bravery and determination of the thousands of parents around the country whose advocacy resulted in this hearing.”