Kevin Costner ‘hopes' ex Christine's new beau Josh Connor has ‘deep pockets'

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner got divorced in September 2023

Kevin Costner is totally unfazed by ex-wife Christine Baumgartner’s new relationship with his friend and previous neighbor Josh Connor.

As Kevin himself moves on with singer Jewel, he finds ex-wife Christine’s new romance “hilarious.”

"Kevin finds the whole thing hilarious," a source told OK! magazine. "Kevin just hopes Josh has deep pockets because Christine has expensive taste!"

They continued: "Christine's training her new man to finance her lavish lifestyle. He's paying for everything, dinners out, vacations, gifts."

"People are shaking their heads, saying, ‘Poor guy,’ but Josh is totally smitten. Kevin feels like she’s his problem now!” the tipster added.

Christine filed for divorce from the Yellowstone star in May 2023, after 18 years of marriage. The couple share three children, Cayden Wyatt, 15, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13.

Their divorce case then saw the exes engage in a contentious battle over assets and custody of their children, ultimately settling the divorce in September.

It was also recently claimed by an insider that the 69-year-old actor had “strong suspicions” his ex-wife was interested in his friend Josh.

"Their close [bond] was a real elephant in the room," they said.

"Christine doesn’t think Kevin has anything to complain about," the insider dished. "Josh has been Christine’s rock throughout the divorce ordeal. If Kevin has a problem with that, that’s on him."