Ariana Grande wells up as she updates fans about her upcoming project

Ariana Grande announces the concept behind her seventh album, 'Eternal Sunshine', which is set to release on 8th March 2024

Ariana Grande is seemingly feeling overwhelmed ahead of her seventh album's release.



The Positions crooner is reportedly all set to drop her newest album, Eternal Sunshine, on the 8th of March 2024. With that being said, looking back at her journey is seemingly bombarding her with a surge of emotions.

Sharing a big update about this project, the girlfriend of Ethan Slater took to Instagram and announced, “I wanted to involve my team, everyone at Republic, as soon as possible because things are kinda just pouring out and happening very quickly as they often do.”

The Wicked star stated as well, “You know how I am and you know how these things go,” before unveiling a rare insight into her upcoming album.

The singing sensation continued with her monologue and confessed, “I’m nervous, but I wanted to share this with you because it’s kind of a concept album.”

She then pointed out that every song in Eternal Sunshine reveals something interesting about the bigger picture of her life.

“It’s all different, heightened pieces of the same story [and] of the same experience,” she remarked.

Before resigning from the discussion, she expressed, “I’m weirdly emotional but… this is what’s going on,” claiming, “Some of them are really vulnerable, some of them are [me] playing the part that people expect me to be sometimes and having fun with that."

"And the rest of it is also really vulnerable,” after which the songstress moved on to the next topic.