Saturday, February 03, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Demi Lovato on her love life: 'I've overcome a lot'

Demi Lovato got engaged to Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes after claiming sobriety in December 2023

By
Samuel Moore

Saturday, February 03, 2024

Photo: Demi Lovato on her love life: 'I've overcome a lot'
Photo: Demi Lovato on her love life: ‘I’ve overcome a lot’

Demi Lovato has seemingly broken free from all the chains of her past.

As fans will know, Demi Lovato embraced sobriety in December 2021, after battling drug and alcohol misuse, such as Narcotics Anonymous and Alcoholics Anonymous, for years.

With that being said, the "California sober" star claimed that she was happier than ever in a confessional with Today, which was published on Friday.

Weighing in on her years-long battle with substance abuse, Demi observed, "I’ve overcome a lot and I am a survivor."

The Heartattack singer also went on to elaborate on the highs and lows of life that she had gone through by saying, "That’s my story today, is just one of overcoming a lot of hardships but finally feeling the love that I know I deserve and living an amazing life."

She then got candid about her fiancé, Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, and said, "I feel happier than I’ve ever been. I feel like I’m in such a really great place, just spiritually and emotionally."

"Not only am I in love, but I’m also just mentally very strong," the popstar remarked in conclusion. 

