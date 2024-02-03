Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes ‘desperate' to make relationship work

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes lost their 'GMA3' gigs a year prior to launching their podcast

file footage

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are in it forever, with insiders reporting they’re afraid of the humiliation that’ll follow if they break up.



The couple were fired from their Good Morning America 3 hosting gigs in January 2023 after their workplace affair was caught. They faced extreme backlash as both were married at the time.

One year later, in January 2024, they launched their self-titled podcast in which they explained that they’d both been going through divorce at the time.

Now, an insider says that the couple are doing all they can to make it work. "They’ve actually thought about going to couples therapy. It definitely couldn’t hurt," the source said.

The source added: "They both desperately want the relationship to work. They’d be humiliated if they broke up now."

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, have been open about their relationship on their podcast, with a recent discussion about a fight they had.

"If you're not in a good place already, that sets up someone perfectly to be an even bigger a------ than they were during the actual fight because no one wants that person to say, 'Aha, I told you, or I was right.' Nobody wants that," Holmes said on a recent episode.

"That was upsetting to me," Robach shared. "I don't think I ever want to record our fight again because if I made you mad the first time, it's like with time and space, you get re-angered or more angry."