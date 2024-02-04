Simon Cowell has just walked away from Britain's Got Talent tryouts for a worrying reason

Simon Cowell walks away from Britian's Got Talent over health woes

Simon Cowell has just been met with some major unforeseen circumstances that have made it so he’s walked out of Britain’s Got Talent.

Insight into this health issue has been brought to light by a well-placed inside source.

The source in question broke everything down to The Daily Mail.

According to them, “Simon was due to film as normal but he started to feel unwell.”

Due to this, “After some deliberation, he told everyone he was unable to take part in filming.”

But in light of this, “To say he was frustrated was an understatement,” the insider also went as far as to add.

“Simon loves making Britain’s Got Talent, so he was annoyed that he had to miss filming.”

The issue in question was a headache that made it impossible for him to continue with some of the remaining tryouts of the day.

For those unversed, Britain's God Talent has a judges pool of Alesha Dixon, Bruno Tonioli, and Amanda Holden, along with hosts Declan Donnelly and Ant McPartlin.