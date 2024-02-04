David Beckham opts out of family affair at Nicola Peltz's ‘Lola' premiere

David Beckham was missing from the Beckham family affair at the premiere of Nicola Peltz’s ‘Lola’

David Beckham was missing from the Beckham family gathering at the premiere of daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz's movie Lola in LA.

David attended a match between Hong Kong Team and Inter Miami in Hong Kong. The football legend wore a blue suit over a white shirt and a matching blue tie. He waved to the crowd and enjoyed the match.

Meanwhile, wife Victoria, 49, accompanied by sons Cruz, Brooklyn and his wife Nicola, who wrote, directed and starred in Lola.

Victoria put her designer skills on display in a chic black suit, while Nicola stunned in a white corset top and matching white trousers. Aspiring chef Brooklyn looked suave in a black suit.

The couple put on a loved-up display at the premiere, with Brooklyn planting a kiss on the Lola star’s cheek.

The 29-year-old actress was also supported by her BFF Selena Gomez at the premiere. The Single Soon hitmaker looked gorgeous in a black suit which she paired with a white strapless top.

Nicola’s directorial debut Lola is set to hit the theaters on February 9. The synopsis reads: “Lola James works to save enough money to get her little brother, Arlo, out of their toxic home. Arlo keeps her hopeful, until one tragic night, when her whole world gets uprooted. From that moment on, nothing will ever be the same.”