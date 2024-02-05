 
Monday, February 05, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jon Bon Jovi shares good news about Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi

Jon Bon Jovi breaks silence on Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi's wedding speculations

Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, February 05, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s wedding is reportedly highly anticipated by Jon Bon Jovi.

As fans will know, The Stranger Things hitmaker, Milly Bobby Brown, and Jon Bon Jovi’s son, Jake Bongiovi, have been smitten with each other for a couple of years.

The lovebirds even exchanged rings in April 2023, and now they are seemingly planning to ring wedding bells as hinted by Jake’s father, Jon Bon Jovi, who is a well-esteemed musician.

Marking his presence at the 2024 MusiCares Person of the Year event, the 61-year-old legendary singer got candid about Millie and Jake’s nuptials, which are expected in the current year.

Jon disclosed to E! News, “They’re growing together.”

“They’re madly in love and we love them both for that. It’s an exciting adventure,” he added.

When a representative from the publication asked him about performing at his son’s wedding, he quipped, “It would be a nice way to recoup some of the money that it’s costing me for one, two, three weddings this year.”

“They’ve all got great partners and we're looking forward to it,” he concluded. 

