Prince Vincent is the youngest son of Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark

Queen Mary celebrates first birthday after Margrethe II abdication

Queen Mary is celebrating her 52nd birthday today February 5, her first birthday as Queen of Denmark after Margrethe II abdicated last month.



The Denmark’s royal family shared a lovely photo of the queen with her father to mark Mary’s special day.

The photo was posted with caption which translates as “Her Majesty The Queen has a birthday and turns 52 today.

“On this occasion, the Queen has chosen an image of a special moment with her father from her recent trip to Australia in December.”

The palace also disclosed that the photo was taken by Prince Vincent, the youngest son of Queen Mary ad King Frederik.



The caption further reads, “His Royal Highness Prince Vincent is the photographer behind it.”