Netizens slam 2024 Grammy Award for giving space to Travis Scott amid Astroworld tragedy

Grammys under fire for Travis Scott performance

Some fans called out the 2024 Grammy Awards on social media for paving the way for Travis Scott to perform despite a terrible tragedy at his Astroworld concert in 2021.



Expressing anger, one person penned, "Travis Scott should not be allowed to perform."

Another added, "Why the ---- is Travis Scott on my screen and not in prison #GRAMMYs?"

A section of the internet started to get more harsher. "[We don't care] about this murderer," someone else commented.

A fourth added, "Travis Scott?! The same Travis Scott that had 10 fans die at his bootleg Houston music festival in overcrowded moshpits?! Totally disrespectful to disregard that in his 'love to hype up his fans' as if that didn't KILL. *** #Grammys."

It comes after at least eight people died due to a crowd surge in the Astroworld concert of Travis in 2021.

The outrage was doubled when the Antidote rapper did not stop the performance despite fans calling for help and ambulances making their way into the concert area.