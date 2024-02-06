Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming will soon explain caregiving

Bruce Willis wife, Emma Heming, sets to release a book about caregiving

Bruce Willis is inflicted with an untreatable condition, dementia. His wife, Emma Heming, is set to release a book about her experience with being his caregiver.



In a newsletter, the British model opened up about her upcoming book, "For many people, their first touch point about this disease is received in their doctor's office. I think it's very important how this information from doctor to patient and loved one is relayed."

She continued, "Having resources and information readily available is imperative. I know between my experience and other care partners that I have spoken to; our stories are unfortunately similar.

Noting, "We left that office with close to no resources or support and with a diagnosis that I could hardly pronounce."

Further, the tell-all book was explained as "offer a thoughtful, inspiring guide for those seeking support while navigating a loved one's dementia."

Last year, the family of Bruce announced the megastar has frontotemporal dementia after he was initially diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.