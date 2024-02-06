 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming will soon explain caregiving

Bruce Willis wife, Emma Heming, sets to release a book about caregiving

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming will soon explain caregiving
Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming will soon explain caregiving

Bruce Willis is inflicted with an untreatable condition, dementia. His wife, Emma Heming, is set to release a book about her experience with being his caregiver.

In a newsletter, the British model opened up about her upcoming book, "For many people, their first touch point about this disease is received in their doctor's office. I think it's very important how this information from doctor to patient and loved one is relayed."

She continued, "Having resources and information readily available is imperative. I know between my experience and other care partners that I have spoken to; our stories are unfortunately similar.

Noting, "We left that office with close to no resources or support and with a diagnosis that I could hardly pronounce."

Further, the tell-all book was explained as "offer a thoughtful, inspiring guide for those seeking support while navigating a loved one's dementia."

Last year, the family of Bruce announced the megastar has frontotemporal dementia after he was initially diagnosed with aphasia in 2022.

