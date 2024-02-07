Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the upcoming Super Bowl commercial of himself and his son-in-law Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets honest about family competition amid Super Bowl

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he does not think much about competing with his son-in-law, Chris Pratt, regarding their commercials, which will air on Super Bowl LVIII, because he said they have "enough room."



"I don't think there's any competition because they're going to play a lot of different commercials in the Super Bowl, and I think there's enough room," the former California governor said.

The Terminator actor hilariously said, "I'd rather have him do one than a stranger do another one. As a matter of fact, I wouldn't mind if every commercial is with one family member of mine."

He continued, "My daughters, my sons, and my son-in-law, and everybody should be in there doing a commercial. That would be great. So no, I don't see it as competition at all, no."

Adding, "Not even a friendly competition. No competition period. I wish everyone good luck with the whole thing."

In the meantime, Arnold will feature in a State Farm insurance commercial, and Chris will feature in Pringles.