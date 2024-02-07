Arnold Schwarzenegger gets honest about family competition amid Super Bowl

 
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Melanie Walker

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about the upcoming Super Bowl commercial of himself and his son-in-law Chris Pratt

Melanie Walker

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he does not think much about competing with his son-in-law, Chris Pratt, regarding their commercials, which will air on Super Bowl LVIII, because he said they have "enough room."

"I don't think there's any competition because they're going to play a lot of different commercials in the Super Bowl, and I think there's enough room," the former California governor said.

The Terminator actor hilariously said, "I'd rather have him do one than a stranger do another one. As a matter of fact, I wouldn't mind if every commercial is with one family member of mine."

He continued, "My daughters, my sons, and my son-in-law, and everybody should be in there doing a commercial. That would be great. So no, I don't see it as competition at all, no."

Adding, "Not even a friendly competition. No competition period. I wish everyone good luck with the whole thing."

In the meantime, Arnold will feature in a State Farm insurance commercial, and Chris will feature in Pringles.

