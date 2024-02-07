Ariana Madix says she is having issues living with Tom Sandoval in the same house

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval house problem gets worse

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval still live under the same roof despite Scandoval, and the tension between them is rising.

In the preview of a new episode of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star was seen fuming over her estranged ex's plans to have a birthday bash in the home.

"So, tomorrow's his birthday," she told fellow star Lala Kent. "And today [his assistant] Ann was like, 'Hey, he wants to have a party here tomorrow."

"He said that he would get you a hotel.' I'm like, 'This is my house. I will be at my house.'"

However, the 33-year-old countered back, "I also think that from just a logical standpoint, he's allowed to have a party at his house."

"That's true," Ariana continued. "but I'm also allowed to call the cops for a noise complaint."

Doubling down on calling the cops, the Melbourne native said, "If they're loud and I need to go to bed because I have **** to do the next day."

However, Ariana toned down her rhetoric, saying, "Ann did text me and said, 'Now it's a group of 12 people, and they'll be gone by midnight,'" noting, "I'm like, 'That seems fine.'"