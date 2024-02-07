Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya will be starring as Paul Atreides and Chani in the second installment

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya share 'awkward' 'Dune:Part Two' moment

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya recently opened up about doing intimate scenes together as longtime friends.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the two discussed their upcoming movie Dune: Part Two by director Denis Villeneuve who brought Frank Herbert's futuristic novel adaptation to life.

While discussing their dynamics, Timothee, who’s currently dating Kylie Jenner, and Zendaya, who’s with Tom Holland, discussed how their platonic bond makes it “strange” for them to explore romance as Paul Atreides and Chani.

"It's definitely strange. I think both of us are just like, 'All right. This is our job. OK, we're going to do this,’” the 27-year-old actress opened up.

The Wonka star added, “It's weird as hell, 'cause we're so close, platonically. In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work."

"I don't know what that says about the nature of our jobs but it's just another day of work,” he continued.