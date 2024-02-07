 
menu
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya share 'awkward' 'Dune:Part Two' moment

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya will be starring as Paul Atreides and Chani in the second installment

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya share awkward Dune:Part Two moment
Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya share 'awkward' 'Dune:Part Two' moment

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya recently opened up about doing intimate scenes together as longtime friends.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the two discussed their upcoming movie Dune: Part Two by director Denis Villeneuve who brought Frank Herbert's futuristic novel adaptation to life.

While discussing their dynamics, Timothee, who’s currently dating Kylie Jenner, and Zendaya, who’s with Tom Holland, discussed how their platonic bond makes it “strange” for them to explore romance as Paul Atreides and Chani.

"It's definitely strange. I think both of us are just like, 'All right. This is our job. OK, we're going to do this,’” the 27-year-old actress opened up.

The Wonka star added, “It's weird as hell, 'cause we're so close, platonically. In the scope of the movie, it's totally what is happening, but I also feel like we are so tight now that it really is just like another day at work."

"I don't know what that says about the nature of our jobs but it's just another day of work,” he continued.

Celine Dion 'doesn't care' about Taylor Swift's Grammys snub
Celine Dion 'doesn't care' about Taylor Swift's Grammys snub
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'blessing' to live in UK for longer
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'blessing' to live in UK for longer
Prince William busy in 'other matters' as Prince Harry arrives in UK
Prince William busy in 'other matters' as Prince Harry arrives in UK
Austin Butler lets truth out about ex-Vanessa Hudgens
Austin Butler lets truth out about ex-Vanessa Hudgens
Taylor Swift takes legal action against a college student; Here's why
Taylor Swift takes legal action against a college student; Here's why
Tom Holland announces acting return after MCU
Tom Holland announces acting return after MCU
King Charles 'unfair' cancer diagnosis after years of 'waiting' unearthed
King Charles 'unfair' cancer diagnosis after years of 'waiting' unearthed
Prince Harry insults cannot be 'brushed' aside with UK visit to King Charles
Prince Harry insults cannot be 'brushed' aside with UK visit to King Charles
Zelda Williams brands 'Frankenstein' as perfect Galentine's Day movie
Zelda Williams brands 'Frankenstein' as perfect Galentine's Day movie
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval house problem gets worse
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval house problem gets worse
Travis Kelce breaks silence on proposing Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce breaks silence on proposing Taylor Swift
'Uncomfortable' Bianca flashes a 'fake smile' besides Kanye West: Report
'Uncomfortable' Bianca flashes a 'fake smile' besides Kanye West: Report