Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

'Anxious' Prince Harry not 'sleeping' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is spotted stressed outside Clarence House after visiting King Charles

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Prince Harry was spotted somber and stressed at Clarence House today, says an expert.

Body language expert, Judi James, who keenly observed Prince Harry’s departure after meeting his father King Charles, reveals the Duke of Sussex eyes looked puffy.

The Duke of Sussex was seen arriving at Los Angeles International Airport last night after the revelation of King Charles cancer diagnosis.

Body language expert Judi James told The Mirror: "Tanned and dressed in a super-cool if sombre black t-shirt and jacket, Harry adopts a 'tourist' pose driving through London, gazing keenly out of the car window as though absorbing all the sights, rather than staring resolutely ahead as UK royals tend to do when not waving at the crowds."

She added: "Harry's eyes look rather puffy here, perhaps from a lack of sleep, and although little is visible from this angle, his body language appears energised and alert but also rather anxious."

This comes the next day after the Buckingham Palace made the announcement: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

