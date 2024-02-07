Dolly Parton remembers late country music legend Toby Keith after he died of cancer

Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'

Dolly Parton is remembering the country music legend Toby Keith after he lost a battle with stomach cancer.



The Jolene singer took to social media, saying, “It’s always hard when we lost our brothers and sisters in country music.”

Adding, “Toby Keith was one of the greats in every way. He will be missed, but his music and legacy will live on. Love, Dolly.”

The respect between the two giants of the country genre was equal. In a previous interview with The Oklahoman, the late singer gushed over Dolly’s vast influence over his career.

“I’m in the Songwriters Hall of Fame because Dolly taught me – as the great writers of her era did – to be yourself.”

He continued, “My favorite thing Dolly ever said was, ‘I don’t mind the dumb blonde jokes. I’m not dumb, and I’m not blond.’

“So, she was herself … and here we look in 2019, and she’s as big an icon as ever,” Toby said.