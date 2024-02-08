Prince Harry flies back to US after meeting King Charles following his cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry dashes last hope of reconciliation with Prince William with early exit

Prince Harry left the UK following his 45-minute meetup with ailing father, King Charles, as he dashed the last hope of reconciliation with his brother, Prince William.



The feuding brothers have proved their relationship is unlike to repair after Harry left UK without meeting William, according to multiple reports.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, travelled to his home country as soon as Charles personally informed him of his potentially serious condition.

But reports suggest that while Harry had a meeting with Charles, he did not see William, prompting an expert to suggest that their relationship is “incredibly broken.”

Discussing Harry’s early exit from the UK with GB News, royal expert Daniella Ralph commented, “It's a sibling relationship that still looks incredibly broken.”

“We don't know if either side has reached out in any way, if there has been any attempt to find a truce,” she added. “As things stand there doesn't seem to be any sign of that.”