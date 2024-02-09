 
menu
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Piers Morgan calls out 'concerned' Prince Harry for 'trashing' King in past

Piers Morgan talks about Prince Harry's concern for father King Charles

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 09, 2024

Piers Morgan calls out concerned Prince Harry for trashing King in past
Piers Morgan calls out 'concerned' Prince Harry for 'trashing' King in past

Piers Morgan lashed out at Prince Harry over his recent visit to King Charles in the UK.

The former Good Morning Britain presented expressed his desire to ‘dismember’ Harry from the family after his attempts to come back to the UK.

Piers said: "What I would do if one of my family, one of my siblings had spent the last few years trashing the family on television, trashed my wife, trashed my dad's wife, trashed my dad, trashed my sister, and so on,". He continued dramatically: "I would dismember them one limb at a time and after I'd severed all their limbs I would probably incinerate them."

"I'm the devil, that's what devils do," he ominously added. "I mean metaphorically, what I mean is I'd be utterly enraged," he continued

His comments, that were not taken well by netizens, went on to call out the journalist.

One wrote: "Piers Morgan is crying that he wants to dismember Prince Harry. You ever see those extractions that people pull out of their ears? That's Piers - a big thick piece of flesh that's basically decay inside of a pore of a human's skin."

Another added on X:"Why not concentrate on the fact that the King of England has cancer instead of spending time bashing Prince Harry and Meghan? Not once did I hear Piers say he was wishing the King a recovery."

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry