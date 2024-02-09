Piers Morgan calls out 'concerned' Prince Harry for 'trashing' King in past

Piers Morgan talks about Prince Harry's concern for father King Charles

Piers Morgan lashed out at Prince Harry over his recent visit to King Charles in the UK.

The former Good Morning Britain presented expressed his desire to ‘dismember’ Harry from the family after his attempts to come back to the UK.

Piers said: "What I would do if one of my family, one of my siblings had spent the last few years trashing the family on television, trashed my wife, trashed my dad's wife, trashed my dad, trashed my sister, and so on,". He continued dramatically: "I would dismember them one limb at a time and after I'd severed all their limbs I would probably incinerate them."

"I'm the devil, that's what devils do," he ominously added. "I mean metaphorically, what I mean is I'd be utterly enraged," he continued

His comments, that were not taken well by netizens, went on to call out the journalist.

One wrote: "Piers Morgan is crying that he wants to dismember Prince Harry. You ever see those extractions that people pull out of their ears? That's Piers - a big thick piece of flesh that's basically decay inside of a pore of a human's skin."

Another added on X:"Why not concentrate on the fact that the King of England has cancer instead of spending time bashing Prince Harry and Meghan? Not once did I hear Piers say he was wishing the King a recovery."