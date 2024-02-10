Usher, Justin Bieber to reunite at Super Bowl?

 
Saturday, February 10, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Usher previously hinted that 'surprise guests' will be joining him at the Super Bowl half time show

Saturday, February 10, 2024

Usher is thinking of igniting some nostalgia among his Super Bowl halftime crowd by a reunion with Justin Bieber.

According to TMZ, the 45-year-old singer is currently in talks with his former mentee to make a surprise appearance at the annual championship league this Sunday.

Reports claimed that Usher said to be "directly talking" to Justin, who recently staged his first live performance in Toronto since his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.

Previously, the DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love crooner told PEOPLE that he invited Lil Jon and Ludacris to join him onstage for Yeah!

“I would be a fool to not play ‘Yeah!’ Let's just start there. It would be foolish to make it all the way to Las Vegas, Jon is here, Luda's here and not play 'Yeah!'” he said.

Moreover, during a press conference recently, Usher also hinted that he will be joined by “some special guests” at the Super Bowl but refused to disclose their identity.

“I have definitely gone through a lot of ideas of who I would have shared this moment with and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers,” he added.

